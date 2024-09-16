WATCH: Houston Texans Azeez Al-Shaair Punches Longhorns Ex Roschon Johnson
A former Texas Longhorns running back exercised great restraint in an NFL game Sunday night.
Former Longhorn Roschon Johnson was the recipient of a punch for standing on the sidelines. He chose not to fight back.
As Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambled to the sideline to run out of bounds, he took a shot from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaiir.
Al-Shaair got up after the play and punched Johnson, who wasn’t even involved in the offense on that particular play.
Johnson was standing on the sidelines when Al-Shaiir allegedly threw the punch, which was captured on television and posted on social media.
The officials separated the two players, but neglected to throw a penalty flag. The Texans should have been flagged for unnecessary roughness, which is a 15-yard penalty.
Al-Shaiir could have been ejected from the game for using his fists. If any player throws a punch during the course of a game, they are automatically ejected. Had the officials saw the punch, Al-Shaiir would have been tossed.
He can still be fined or suspended after the league has an opportunity to review the tape.
Johnson said after the game he used every bit of restraint he had, not to hit Al-Shaiir back.
"It took every bit of my soul not to thrash that boy," Johnson said on X.
That punch was not the last of it, however. A bunch of Bears and Texans got into a shoving match after the punch. The officials ran in to to break it up,
“And nobody’s happy over there,” NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico said at one point during the shoving.
Johnson did not have a carry in the game.