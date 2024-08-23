WATCH: Texas Ex Adonai Mitchell Scores First NFL Preseason TD
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell caught his first touchdown of the preseason Thursday night as the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-14.
It was the first of what could be many he will catch from quarterback Anthony Richardson, who missed most of last season with an injury.
Mitchell was only in the game for 24 snaps, but he made impact plays when he was on the field. Mitchell caught two passes for 18 yards and the only receiving touchdown of the contest for Indy.
The Colts drafted Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 52 overall pick. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an analysis of Mitchell’s game, He also revealed his projections for Mitchell at the professional level.
“Ascending prospect with size, speed and ball skills to become a very good NFL receiver, but he’s still in the process of bridging those traits,” Zierlein said ahead of the draft. “Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he’s still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles.
“He’s not always a natural hands-catcher, but his ability to snare balls outside his frame is top-notch. His route running currently lacks focus and consistency, but agility and burst out of breaks will not be an issue. Mitchell is rugged after the catch and has the ability to become a winner on all three levels. The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft.”
Former Texas signal-caller Sam Ehlinger was also in the game for the Colts, in a relief role. He was 8-of-13 for 48 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.