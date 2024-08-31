Watch: Texas Football Releases Hype Video vs. Colorado State
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially getting fans ready for their season-opening matchup against Colorado State on Saturday.
In a social media tradition that was popular last season, Texas Football released a hype video on Friday in order to get the juices flowing. The video includes a message from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and some epic music.
"I think this team has been really focused the obsession that our players have," Sarkisian says. "They couldn't wait to get back to work. They couldn't wait to get back in the weight room. At the University of Texas, the standard is the standard."
Torre Becton Texas' performance coach, also delivered a blood-pumping message that appeared to occur during the team's summer conditioning program.
"You can't just show up and expect to win," Becton said. "You don't win game in November and December and October. You win them now. You got to hit the standard. You got to hit the expectation. This is the time where this is about grit and toughness and determination and willpower."
Take a look at the full video:
When meeting with the media Thursday, Sarkisian admitted he's got tons of confidene in where the team is at right now headed into the season opener.
“We’ve had three really good practices in a row," he said. "I commended the team, I think the intent, the attention to detail, the speed in which we practiced with and most notably on Tuesday and Wednesday, the physicality that we practiced with was really encouraging going into a first game."
No. 4 Texas kicks off against Colorado State in Austin today at 2:30 p.m. CT.