Longhorns Hosting Star-Studded Junior Day Recruiting Weekend

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of wrapping up a top-3 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle.

But as the old adage goes, recruiting never sleeps.

As such, the Horns' mindset is also firmly set on the 2024 cycle as well, as they prepare to host an impressive list of visitors for their junior day event this weekend.

Among those expected to be in attendance, are No. 1 running back Jerrick Gibson, Top transfer wideout AD Mitchell, top-50 EDGE Zina Umeozulu, and defensive backs Kobe Black and Corian Gipson, as well as Longhorns commits Hunter Moddon, Jaden Allen, and Trey Owens.

You can view the full list of visitors below:

*Notes*

Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson was expected to attend, but will now miss the event due to a timing conflict.*

Multiple 2025 prospects are also expected to be in attendance.

Quarterback

Trey Owens

Deuce Adams

Runningback

Jerrick Gibson

Taylor Tatum

James Peoples

Frankie Arthur

J'Koby Williams

Wide receiver

Gekyle Baker

AD Mitchell

Offensive line

Brandon Baker

Michael Uini

Blake Frazier

Daniel Cruz

Nyier Daniels

Ory Williams

Nate Kibble

Blake Ivy

EDGE

KingJoseph Edwards

Zina Umeozulu

Brock Jackson

Kolaj Cobbins

Interior Defensive Line

Charleston Collins

Jeffery Rush

D'antre Robinson

Alex January



Melvin Hills III

Linebacker

Justin Williams

Dylan Williams

Payton Pierce

Tyanthony Smith

Defensive Back

Kobe Black

Corian Gipson

Ka'Davion Dotson-Walker

Jaden Allen

Braylon Conley

Willie Nelson

Athlete

Hunter Moddon

Ju'Juan Johnson

Derrick McFall

