Longhorns Hosting Star-Studded Junior Day Recruiting Weekend
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of wrapping up a top-3 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle.
But as the old adage goes, recruiting never sleeps.
As such, the Horns' mindset is also firmly set on the 2024 cycle as well, as they prepare to host an impressive list of visitors for their junior day event this weekend.
Among those expected to be in attendance, are No. 1 running back Jerrick Gibson, Top transfer wideout AD Mitchell, top-50 EDGE Zina Umeozulu, and defensive backs Kobe Black and Corian Gipson, as well as Longhorns commits Hunter Moddon, Jaden Allen, and Trey Owens.
You can view the full list of visitors below:
*Notes*
- Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson was expected to attend, but will now miss the event due to a timing conflict.*
- Multiple 2025 prospects are also expected to be in attendance.
Quarterback
Trey Owens
Deuce Adams
Runningback
Jerrick Gibson
Taylor Tatum
James Peoples
Frankie Arthur
J'Koby Williams
Wide receiver
Gekyle Baker
AD Mitchell
Offensive line
Brandon Baker
Michael Uini
Blake Frazier
Daniel Cruz
Nyier Daniels
Ory Williams
Nate Kibble
Blake Ivy
EDGE
KingJoseph Edwards
Zina Umeozulu
Brock Jackson
Kolaj Cobbins
Interior Defensive Line
Charleston Collins
Jeffery Rush
D'antre Robinson
Alex January
Melvin Hills III
Linebacker
Justin Williams
Dylan Williams
Payton Pierce
Tyanthony Smith
Defensive Back
Kobe Black
Corian Gipson
Ka'Davion Dotson-Walker
Jaden Allen
Braylon Conley
Willie Nelson
Athlete
Hunter Moddon
Ju'Juan Johnson
Derrick McFall
