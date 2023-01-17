Skip to main content

Arch Manning Usurped as No. 1 QB in On3 Recruiting Rankings

Arch Manning is no longer the No. 1 quarterback in the country. At least according to one outlet.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was once universally considered as not just the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 class, but the No. 1 overall recruit in the country. 

However, that is no longer the case, with On3 dropping Manning to the No. 3 overall player, and the No. 2 quarterback in the most recent rankings updates.

He now sits behind Alabama defensive end signee Keon Keeley at No. 2, and the new No. 1 overall player, Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated currently ranks Manning as the No. 3 quarterback, and No. 9 overall prospect in the country.

Manning also ranks as the No. 2 QB and overall prospect by ESPN and is still ranked No. 1 by 247Sports and Rivals.com.

So what does all this mean?

Ultimately, nothing.

Manning is still an elite quarterback, with most experts giving him a legitimate shot a future Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round NFL Draft pick.

And at the end of the day, star ratings and recruiting rankings never have, and never will define the future of a player. 

Were that the case, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert - arguably the NFL's three best quarterbacks and were all three-star recruits out of high school - would not be where they are today.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18475651
Play
News

Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson Responds to Longhorns Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson took to Twitter to respond to the rumors surrounding his job future.

By Matt Galatzan
Dylan Campbell 2023 1
Play
Baseball

Five Bold Predictions for Longhorns Baseball in 2023

With the season one month away, here's a look at five predictions for the Longhorns this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to NFC North in Latest NFL Mock

Star running back Bijan Robinson is taking his talents up north in PFF's latest mock draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee

Not to mention, Daniel Jones (two-star), Dak Prescott (three-star), and Brock Purdy (three-star), who are playing for the right to take their teams to the NFC Championship this coming weekend. 

In his four seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year and shattered both his uncle Peyton and uncle Eli's high school records.

Manning finished his prep completing 488 of 743 passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 742 yards and 19 touchdowns.

It is unclear whether or not Manning will compete for the starting job, but according to Sarkisian, the quarterback competition will likely be an open one, despite the already high-profile Quinn Ewers winning the job in 2022. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_18475651
News

Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson Responds to Longhorns Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson took to Twitter to respond to the rumors surrounding his job future.

By Matt Galatzan
Dylan Campbell 2023 1
Baseball

Five Bold Predictions for Longhorns Baseball in 2023

With the season one month away, here's a look at five predictions for the Longhorns this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Bijan Robinson
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to NFC North in Latest NFL Mock

Star running back Bijan Robinson is taking his talents up north in PFF's latest mock draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee
jabari rice 3321
Men's Basketball

Longhorns' Sir'Jabari Rice Wins Weekly Big 12 Award

Texas Longhorns guard Sir'Jabari Rice has been one of the team's most important players to begin conference play.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18475651
News

Longhorns Zeroing in On NFL WR Coach Chris Jackson?

Have the Longhorns found their replacement for Brennan Marion as wide receivers coach?

By Matt Galatzan
longhorns 34
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Rise in AP Top 25 After Back-to-Back Comeback Wins

The Texas Longhorns have shown impressive resiliency at the start of Big 12 play, and are being awarded with a rise in the AP Poll because of it.

By Zach Dimmitt
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns' Quinn Ewers Listed Among Top QBs in 2024 NFL Draft Class

Quinn Ewers is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Screen Shot 2023-01-15 at 10.41.21 AM
Recruiting

No. 1 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson to Visit Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff