Georgia Transfer WR AD Mitchell Commits to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have added a big play pass catcher to their wide receiver room, with Georgia Bulldogs transfer, AD Mitchell.

The Texas Longhorns added a major piece from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday evening with former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver, and two-time national champion Adonai Mitchell committing to the program. 

Mitchell now becomes the third major potential impact transfer portal addition for the Longhorns, alongside former Arkansas Safety Jalen Catalon, and Wake Forest defensive back, Gavin Holmes. 

The Longhorns also added Stanford punter Ryan Sandborn, who should start at the position. 

Mitchell played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs in 2021, starting 12, and catching a touchdown in both the playoff semi-final and championship games, helping to guide the Bulldogs to their first title since 1980.

And though he was sidelined by an ankle injury for the majority of the 2022 season, Mitchell returned in time for the 2022 playoffs, once again catching touchdowns in both games, while helping Georgia go back-to-back. 

Mitchell ends his Bulldogs career with 38 catches for 560 yards (14.7 per catch) and seven scores.

So what does Mitchell brings to the Longhorns' wide receiver room?

To put it simply - an explosive potential No. 1 talent.

Standing 6-foot-4 with blazing speed, Mitchell is a legitimate home run threat. But he is also a precise route-runner, able to lineup inside and outside, and attack both in the vertical passing game and in the short to the mid-range game.

That said, even with Mitchell in the fold, Xavier Worthy will still be the alpha dog for the Longhorns' receiver corps.

And alongside Jordan Whittington, who is returning for his final season, and Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, who missed the season with an injury, Texas was already set up for success at the position heading into 2023.

Not to mention the incoming additions of Johntay Cook and Ryan Niblett - both SI99 prospects - and the emergence star tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, and reserve wideouts Casey Cain and Savion Red.

But now, Mitchell brings a different sort of talent to the 40 Acres, and to Steve Sarkisian's offense. 

One that could potentially put the Texas offense over the top.

