Watch: Texas RB Tre Wisner Scores First TD of Season
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have scored their first touchdown of the 2024 college football season.
After punting on their first drive, the Longhorns got a 17-yard run from running back Jaydon Blue and a 37-yard catch-and-run from tight end Gunnar Helm to get to the goal line.
From there, sophomore running back Tre Wisner took it on his shoulders to score the team's first points of the season, as he powered his way in for a three-yard touchdown to give Texas a 7-0 lead.
The score marked Wisner's second touchdown of his college career.
Take a look:
Wisner has stepped into the RB2 role following the season-ending injuries to Cedric Baxter and Christian Clark.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Wisner during training camp.
"Tre's a baller," Sarkisian said. "We saw the physicality that Tre possessed last year on special teams. I mean, he was a demon on special teams for us last year. That was a deep running back room that he was sitting in with Jonathan and Keilan, and then Cedric and Jaydon. So when you're sitting there as the fifth back -- and then we had Savion even at wildcat -- he didn't maybe get as many carries in-game, but we saw what he could do at practice.
"When he got his few shots there against Tech and against Oklahoma State, he ran hard, he ran physical, he's fast. But one thing he possesses, he's a really versatile player. And even going back to high school, you know that championship team they had at DeSoto, Tre was all over the field and catching balls, running the ball, playing physical. He provides great energy. He's an awesome teammate. So like I said, we're really fortunate to have him."