WATCH: Texas Takes Commanding Lead Just Before Halftime on Ewers TD Pass

The Texas Longhorns are off to the races against the Michigan Wolverines

Matt Galatzan

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian takes the field for warm up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
The Texas Longhorns are in total control vs. the Michigan Wolverines.

After a critical fumble from Michigan star tight end Colston Loveland, the Texas Longhorns did not take long to respond, marching back down the field and taking a commanding 24-3 lead with just seconds to go in the half.

The score came on a five-yard throw from Texas QB Quinn Ewers to transfer receiver Matthew Golden, making it their third connection for a score through the first six quarters of the season.

Golden is in his first season with the Longhorns after transferring from Houston this spring. Thus far vs. the Wolverines, he has four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Ewers, meanwhile, continues to look every bit of a Heisman Trophy candidate, completing 18 of 26 passes for 203 yards and two scores in the first half.

As for the rest of the Texas offense, it continues to be an easy day thus far, with the Horns totaling 279 yards to Michigan's 88 yards.

The Texas defense is also having a tremendous day, forcing two turnovers of the Wolverines.

