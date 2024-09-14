WATCH: Texas WR Johntay Cook II Catches First-Career Touchdown
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II has found the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career.
Near the end of the first quarter of Saturday's meeting vs. UTSA, Quinn Ewers connected with Cook on slant route before sprinted through the middle of the defense for the 19-yard touchdown.
The score gave Texas a 14-0 lead over the Roadrunners.
Take a look:
As a freshman last season, Cook II was buried within a talented depth chart that featured future NFL receivers like Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy. In 14 appearances, he had eight catches for 136 yards, snagging passes in seven different games. This included a 51-yard reception he had in the 38-6 win over Baylor.
Prior to the season, Ewers shared what he's seen from Cook and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
“First off, I think the biggest thing for them is just being more comfortable within the offense and knowing what to do in certain situations," Ewers said. "And I think another big thing is they're starting to understand, you know, why coach Sark is calling this play instead of calling on another play. And I think just their understanding of the game has improved a lot. I think they both got to sit behind guys like J Whitt and AD and Xavier, so they got to see what it looks like. I think they're in a good position right now.”