Watch: Texas WR Matthew Golden Scores First TD With Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns transfer receiver Matthew Golden is making his presence felt in the second quarter of Saturday's season opener against the Colorado State Rams at DKR.
After making a 31-yard catch for his first grab as a Longhorn, Golden didn't waste time scoring his first touchdown in the Burnt Orange, as Quinn Ewers found him near the front right pylon for a one-yard score.
The touchdown extended Texas' lead to 17-0 in the second quarter.
In an exclusive interview with Texas Longhorns on SI, Ewers talked about building chemistry with the new transfer receivers, including Golden.
"I think experience plays a huge role and that sort of thing. But you know, at the end of the day, we have to form our own chemistry. Last year, it was Year 2 for me and and those wide outs -- except for (Adonai Mitchell), he was a transfer -- but it was year two for most of those guys, and I had to kinda figure out their timing on, you know, how long it takes them to run 12 yards and break out or break in. So this offseason has been very important to me, figuring out these guys' timing and what not."
Along with returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, Golden had 38 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns for the Houston Cougars last season.