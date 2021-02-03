NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Can In-State DE David Abiara Make A Quick Impact at Texas?

Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara signed for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, giving the team their third signature of the morning.
The six-foot-four, 248-pound David Abiara previously committed to Notre Dame but reopened his recruitment in late November.

While being committed to the Irish, Abiara continued to flirt with other Big 12 teams. After being charged with criminal trespassing, it was clear that Abiara would de-commit.

And with a new staff in Austin, Texas was able to land the Mansfield Legacy (Texas) defensive end.

Abiara recorded 75 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 15 sacks last season.

Recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks projects Abiara as a Power-5 starter:

“Big-framed strong-side end type with virtually college-ready size, but space to add more bulk. Owns physical tools that could stay outside in a strong-side role or potentially bulk into an interior spot. Fits multiple schemes as well. Strength-oriented player who shows shedding ability vs. the run. Active hands help pass-rush ability. Adequate in get-off consistency and quickness. Flashes impressive straight-line closing ability.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Bo Davis sought after Abiara with the purpose of building depth on the defensive side of the ball.

The effort continued when Texas brought in two transfer outside linebackers (also edge rushers) Ray Thornton from LSU and Ovie Oghoufo from Notre Dame.

While he won’t start this upcoming season, Abiara will provide strong depth at the defensive line position. Texas's defensive front was successful last season, which can be attributed to Joseph Ossai (projected borderline first-round NFL Draft pick) and his dominant play.

With the help of Abiara and the new coaching staff, Texas will hope to build upon its defensive success this upcoming season.

