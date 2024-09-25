Where Does Texas Land in ESPN's Early Bracketology?
Texas men's basketball had a disappointing NCAA Tournament run in 2024, falling to second-seeded Tennessee in the second round.
ESPN released its first Bracketology of the year ahead of the season tip-off in November, and the experts see the Longhorns doing a bit better in their maiden year in the SEC.
Texas earned a spot in the tournament as the No. 7 seed, but is predicted to move down a couple of spots to No. 5. ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicts the Longhorns will face the midwest division in Indianapolis, with finals in Cleveland.
The Southeastern Conference obtains the most spots out of any conference with 10, one more than the Big 12 with nine. Only the conference champions earn automatic qualification. For Lunardi, these champions will be the Alabama Crimson Tide.
If the brackets are right, Texas could potentially have a rematch with Tennessee, predicted as a No. 4 seed in the East. To win the region, the Longhorns would have to beat Bradley, McNeese St and this year's runners-up Purdue, while Tennessee is grouped with High Point, Cincinnati and Louisiana Tech.
Texas' 2024 season tips off on Nov. 4 against Ohio State at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while SEC play starts on Jan. 4 in College Station for the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M.
While the schedule starts against the Aggies, it ends against fellow conference newcomer Oklahoma on March 8 in Austin.
Over a month before the start of the season, and knowing how unpredictable college basketball can be, we can expect to see many changes in this bracket before the official one comes out in March.