Will Texas Join the Race For 2027 Offensive Tackle Jordan Carraway?
Class of 2027 offensive tackle Jordan Carraway has received offers from multiple schools -- UTEP, SMU, North Texas, Texas Tech, and Pittsburgh. Heading into his sophomore year at high school, the Forney, Texas native has caught the attention of the Texas Longhorns.
Carraway is a 6'5, 305-pounder who visited the 40 Acres during the summer, but has yet to receive an offer from the program. Texas is not the only elite program with an interest in the offensive tackle, with Oklahoma and LSU also working on Carraway.
Texas only sits behind LSU in the recruiting list in terms of offensive tackles drafted into the NFL in the past five years, with 15. Carraway has formerly expressed on social media a goal of making it into the NFL after his college career.
That is not his only goal. Carraway is a dual-sport athlete in football and track and field, a five-time junior Olympian, four-time Amateur Athletic Union champion and one-time USA track and field champion. Carraway hopes to continue as a two-sport athlete in college and make it to the United States track and field team in the shot put.
Texas track and field, like Texas football, is an elite program that sent several Olympians this summer, with three gold medals, including one in the shot put.
Forney High School is also the home of another Texas target, class of 2026 running back Javian Osborne. The program has already offered Osborne a spot and has a strong chance of signing the four-star junior. If Texas lands Osborne, interest from Carraway could very well increase.