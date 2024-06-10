Texas Football Recruiting Target Makes Commitment Decision
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are hosting some big-time recruits for official visits over the next few weekends, but one of their incoming visitors has already announced his decision.
Per reports Sunday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star 2025 edge rusher Hayden Lowe has committed to the USC Trojans.
Lowe chose USC over Texas, UCLA, Washington and others. Per his X (Twitter) account, Lowe had an official visit to Austin set for the weekend of June 14, but it remains to be seen if he'll still be taking the trip to the Forty Acres. We saw Florida State commit Javion Hilson in Austin this past weekend, so it's hard to rule out Lowe joining an OV group that will be highlighted by receiver Dakorien Moore and another USC commit, cornerback Trestin Castro.
A product of Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, Calif., Lowe comes from the same program that once boasted former Oregon Ducks star and New York Giants first-round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Lowe had received offers from other elite programs like Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and more. The Longhorns offered Lowe in Jan. 2023. In April of last year, he shared pictures from an unofficial visit to Austin, as he posed in Texas gear.
Take a look:
The Longhorns already boast a 2025 class that features four-star talents like defensive lineman Lance Jackson (who will be visiting this weekend), linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, tight end Emaree Winston and running back James Simon, who announced his commitment on May 29.