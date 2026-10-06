Oklahoma's Quarterback Problem Just Got Interesting for Texas

The Texas Longhorns are 4-0 because of the defense's sensational start. They've overwhelmed opposing offenses, as displayed by their 10-sack performance against Tennessee.

This week, Texas prepares for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer for the second consecutive year. Mateer's slow start left fans impatient after the Sooners got embarrassed by the Georgia Bulldogs.

While Oklahoma is sticking with its senior QB, could the Longhorns see another signal caller on Saturday?

How a Quarterback Change Could Affect Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Texas, Oklahoma also had a bye week, and backups Bowe Bentley and Whitt Newbauer received additional snaps last week. Mateer clearly hasn't lived up to the high expectations this season, and head coach Brent Venables may pivot to another quarterback option.

This year, Mateer has thrown for 883 passing yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. The Sooners' offense is also lacking a run game. They average the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC (99), and they rank 120th in total offense.

Will Muschamp's defense should be salivating at those numbers. The defensive line has a chance to get after Mateer and force Oklahoma into an uncomfortable offensive game. If the Sooners get off to a slow start, the Longhorns may have to shift their focus to another quarterback.

Oklahoma's continued confidence in Mateer leaves an inexperienced quarterback room. Newbauer transferred from Mercer in 2025, but has barely played in Norman. He threw for nearly 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns at Mercer in 2024. His limited game film wouldn't be worth Texas' time.

Meanwhile, Bentley is a freshman from Celina, Texas. He has higher upside, but again, the Longhorns don't have film to watch on the backup signal caller. Two unknown quarterbacks could potentially favor Oklahoma. Texas shouldn't prepare differently regardless of who's standing in the pocket.

The Sooners are limping into Saturday's contest. The offense desperately needs a spark that Mateer may not provide. Steve Sarkisian said Oklahoma's struggles doesn't change his team's mindset this week.

“I can promise you nobody’s overlooking anybody in this game,” Sarkisian said. “Our guys watched Saturday. They know what it’s about. The guys that have been part of this game know what it’s about. “We were in the same situation a year ago. We were just coming off of losing to Florida. We were a two-loss team. We were a desperate football team and found a way to win and played a really good second half. So we know what it is.”

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