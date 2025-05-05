Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Texas Longhorns College Football Playoff Claim
With the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams, history was made this past season when the first two-loss teams made the field. And while that is seemingly set to be the new normal with the expanded field, SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum believes more history will be made next season.
During Friday's edition of the "Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network personality suggested that there are two teams that could survive a nine-win regular season and still make the playoffs. Interestingly, those two teams were the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns.
"Take Ohio State or Texas," Finebaum said. "Both of those could get in with nine (wins) because they play each other to start the year."
In principle, the claim is not entirely outrageous. It seems likely that a nine-win team will eventually make the field. However, as we saw last season, an 11-win SMU team, which lost the ACC Championship to Clemson, took one of the final spots in the field over a pair of nine-win SEC teams in Alabama and Ole Miss.
Now, just because one committee didn't punish a team like SMU for losing in the conference championship, it doesn't mean another wouldn't award a team like Alabama or Ole Miss in the future.
But the conversation about Texas potentially losing three games on its schedule this coming season is a different one entirely. If they lose to the Buckeyes in the season-opener, they'd still have to lose twice more to fit this scenario. So, where would those come?
Well, many will point to the late-season road game versus Georgia. The Bulldogs got the better of the Longhorns in their two matchups last season. But on paper, as of right now, even with that being on the road, Texas looks like it would be a favorite in that matchup.
The next most challenging games would be at the Cotton Bowl versus Oklahoma, and then Texas A&M, and maybe even on the road versus Florida. Losing a rivalry game is never out of the question, especially in college football these days.
However, with the Longhorns being viewed as the preseason No. 1 team by some, a three-loss season would seemingly be a disappointment. But if Finebaum is correct and the Longhorns make the playoffs anyways, then they'd have the opportunity to turn it around with a potential national championship run.