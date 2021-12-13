Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: What Is The Impact Of Quinn Ewers On Texas?

    The addition of Quinn Ewers might have just put the Longhorns on the fast track to success
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns have been in search of a lot of answers over the past decade of football, and on Sunday, they might have finally found the most pivotal one -- a quarterback -- not to mention a blindside protector. 

    Listen below:

    In this episode of the Longhorns Country podcast, Matt and John discuss the impact of transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks on the Texas Longhorns, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. 

    Plus, the guys talk about Cam Williams, other offensive line prospects, and the de-commitment of Kobie McKinzie.

    Thanks for listening!

    Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

    The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

    You can listen to the full episode above.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

    Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

    The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

