Longhorns Reveal Final Spring Football Schedule

The Texas Longhorns now have their entire spring camp planned out

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns football program revealed its finalized plans for spring football camp on Tuesday, setting the dates for practices as well as the annual Orange and White game. 

Spring camp will kick off on Tuesday, March 22, with the 15 practices set to take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 

Camp will then culminate on Saturday, April 23 with the Orange and White game, giving fans their first look at incoming freshmen that have already arrived on Campus.

Among the most-watched, new arrivals for the Longhorns will come on the defensive side of the ball, where incoming freshman Justice Finkley, Terrance Brooks, and Bryan Allen Jr. are all expected to have major impacts. 

Defensive back transfer Ryan Watts will also be a significant talking point.

It will be on the offensive side of the ball, however, where most of the eyes will be fixed, with incoming quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers set to battle sophomore Hudson Card for the right to start under center next fall. 

Many expect Ewers to ultimately win the job, and he has gotten rave reviews thus far through winter workouts from his teammates and coaches. 

However, Card has already won one quarterback battle under Steve Sarkisian, and will not go down without a fight. 

Another name to watch will be Wyoming wideout transfer Isaiah Neyor, who is also expected to win a starting job.

