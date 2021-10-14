LISTEN: Everything You Need To Know About Texas' Star-Studded Recruiting Weekend

The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome a star-studded group of visitors from both the 2022 and 2023 classes for their Saturday matchup with Oklahoma State this weekend.

Can they make the most of this opportunity?

Listen below:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is once again joined by Sports Illustrated recruiting guru John Garcia, to break down what went wrong for Texas in their loss to Oklahoma, and what to look for this weekend against Oklahoma State.

The guys also break down everything you need to know about the Horns major recruiting event this weekend, in which recruits like Arch Manning, Rueben Owens, Johntay Cook, Jacoby Matthews, and Earnest Greene, among many others, will be in attendance for.

