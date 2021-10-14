    • October 14, 2021
    Everything You Need To Know About Texas' Star-Studded Recruiting Weekend

    The Longhorns are in store for a MAJOR recruiting weekend in Austin. Can they take advantage?
    The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome a star-studded group of visitors from both the 2022 and 2023 classes for their Saturday matchup with Oklahoma State this weekend. 

    Can they make the most of this opportunity? 

    In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is once again joined by Sports Illustrated recruiting guru John Garcia, to break down what went wrong for Texas in their loss to Oklahoma, and what to look for this weekend against Oklahoma State.

    The guys also break down everything you need to know about the Horns major recruiting event this weekend, in which recruits like Arch Manning, Rueben Owens, Johntay Cook, Jacoby Matthews, and Earnest Greene, among many others, will be in attendance for.

    Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

    LISTEN: Everything You Need To Know About Texas' Star-Studded Recruiting Weekend

    The Longhorns are in store for a MAJOR recruiting weekend in Austin. Can they take advantage?

    2 minutes ago
    texas hoops 1
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Trio of Longhorns Earn Preseason Honors as Opening Night Tip-Off Approaches

    Chris Beard might have one of the best teams in the country in his hands for the 2021-2022 season

    2 hours ago
    Sarkisian
    Play
    Football

    Sark Won't Get Chance to 'Beat Saban' First

    With A&M's win over Alabama, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian won't first former Nick Saban assistant to beat him

    8 hours ago

    The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

    You can listen to the full episode above.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

    Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

    The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

