4-Star Receiver to Take Official to Texas Longhorns
Waxahachie four-star wide receiver Kohen Brown provided rivals with an update on his recruitment timeline, revealing that he’s cut his list to eight schools.
These programs that remain in contention read as follows: Texas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Utah, Illinois, Colorado, SMU and Baylor.
He will take his first official visit to Utah on May 30 and is scheduled to follow it with an official visit to Texas on June 6. He will then see Notre Dame on June 13 and Ole Miss on June 20.
With an official visit each weekend for the next month, this season promises to be a busy one for Brown.
However, less than one month ago, official visits with these schools didn’t seem to be on Brown’s agenda. The recruit verbally committed to USC on April 2, but posted his decommitment and decided to reopen his recruitment to social media just over a month later.
This has allowed schools like Texas and Notre Dame to reenter the picture.
Being from Waxahachie, Texas, the Texas Longhorns have the home-field advantage in Brown’s recruitment. They extended him an offer earlier in May.
However, many foresee a Notre Dame commitment in his future, due to four-star running back Javian Osborne’s desire to flip Brown’s commitment. Osborne is a Notre Dame commit and fellow Texas native.
As far as Brown’s high school career goes, he registered 54 receptions, 1,084 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in his 2024 season. In 2023, he recorded 65 receptions, 1,203 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
The receiver also logged defensive snaps for his high school team, along with competing as a track and field athlete and posting a 10.69 second 100-meter time and a 22.39 200-meter time.
His track times help verify his speed as a receiver, especially in a clear release setting where he has the opportunity to run linearly.
With one more season of high school football to play, Brown will have the opportunity to further develop and prepare himself for college football with whichever team he may choose.