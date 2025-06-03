4-Star WR Considers Texas Longhorns Football his 'Dream' Destination
In the past few years, the University of Texas has found itself the destination of a number of high-class football recruits, with quarterback Arch Manning the biggest name to point out and the top-ranked recruiting class of 2025 according to 247sports.
As Texas continues to re-establish itself as a football powerhouse, a new four-star wide receiver in the class of 2027 is showing interest.
According to 247sports recruiting expert Hank South, four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell considers Texas to be his dream school.
Caldwell is currently rated the No. 22 wide receiver in the nation by 247sports.
A Texas native, Caldwell currently plays for his hometown, Argyle, at Argyle High School and in his sophomore season recorded 21 receptions, 581 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns over the course of 12 games. In 2024, Caldwell was a big playmaker for his team, averaging 27.7 yards per catch.
Now entering his junior season, Caldwell currently has 37 offers, nine of which come from SEC schools, including Texas. If he were to commit to Texas right now, Caldwell would be the second commit of the 2027 recruiting class for the Longhorns.
As of now, Texas' only commitment in the 2027 class is four-star linebacker Taven Epps. Epps, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, committed to the Longhorns this past April.
Texas offered Caldwell in late April and the junior wide receiver attended a Longhorn camp on Sunday. According to On3, this is the first unofficial visit Caldwell has had with the Longhorns.
Texas wide receivers were impressive this last season, with the Longhorns Matthew Golden going in the first round of the NFL draft to the Green Bay Packers.
If Caldwell does choose to take his football journey to Texas, it could be just the place to develop the young receiver.