Radio Host Thinks Arch Manning’s NFL Draft Future Could Hold Shades of Eli Manning

Arch Manning, the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, turned around a slow start to his season, putting together a strong, promising second half against high competition. Though he did not enter the 2026 NFL draft, he was a staple of conversations throughout the season.

The Manning family has been a football dynasty for the last three generations, and there is plenty of excitement for the youngest in a long line of quarterbacks. However, one concern has been whether his family could intervene in the process, as they did for his uncles.

One New York City radio host cautioned fans of one NFL team against getting excited for the prospect of drafting Manning, urging that the Mannings would attempt to prevent the union from happening in the 2027 NFL draft.

Mike Francesca Says Mannings ‘Will Not Let’ 1 Team Draft Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning returned to school for the 2026 season, looking to capitalize on a hot stretch of play at the end of his redshirt sophomore season. Over the final seven weeks of the season, Manning was second in the SEC in PFF passing grade with an 83.8.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL draft, Manning is expected to be a hot name again, despite falling short of lofty expectations the previous season. However, some people are tempering their expectations.

Mike Francesca, a well-known New York City radio host, cautioned New York Jets fans against optimism that Manning could be the next star quarterback for Gang Green. Instead, he said that the Manning family would “manipulate the draft” to steer him away from the Jets.

“I’ll tell you this, Jet fans. I hate to give you this a year in advance, and it will probably make you hate the Mannings more if you’re a Jet fan and you hate the Mannings already — because remember, Peyton didn’t want to play for the Jets. They will not let Arch Manning play for the Jets,” he said on the “Mike Francesca Podcast.”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Conversations about the youngest Manning as an NFL draft prospect have largely been dominated by the theory that his family could step in to prevent him from being drafted by an unwanted organization. Whether fair or not, this attention has followed the Texas quarterback throughout his career.

The young quarterback's uncle, Eli Manning, famously had a spat with the San Diego Chargers after expressing his desire not to be drafted No. 1 by the organization. This ultimately led to a trade to the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Eli’s older brother Peyton Manning allegedly returned to Tennessee for his senior season to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets in 1996.

The youngest Manning has never openly expressed similar intent with his path to the NFL, but he has been under the spotlight since he was in high school. His recruitment process was heavily amplified and scrutinized before he landed with Texas.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Kenny Mayne, who co-hosts the podcast “We Need a Fourth” with Cooper Manning, Arch’s father, shared on the “Awful Announcing Podcast” on March 5 that he does not believe the Manning family will interfere with the NFL draft.

“I think they'll just let it happen … I think he'll go where he goes,” Mayne said. When asked whether he would advise Manning against going to the Jets, Mayne said, “The one thing I'll say is [in the] NFL, historically, teams really do turn it around fast.”

However, before the Manning family could even hold the leverage to determine the young Texas quarterback’s destination, Manning would have to play his way into being a first-round pick. As a redshirt sophomore, he threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. This is the first step, though.

Expectations have rebounded after his slow start to 2025, and excitement is building for Manning and Texas’s offense. Manning was named the No. 1 college quarterback in Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, and was ranked second among returning passers by College Football HQ On SI.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrates with quarterback Arch Manning and other teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Manning underwent surgery over the offseason to address a foot injury, which he has been dealing with since 2024. Head coach Steve Sarkisian remains optimistic about his recovery ahead of the 2026 season and says the team wants to make sure that he is at 100%.

“He's right on the path that we thought he would be, but we're not in a rush to get him out there,” Sarkisian told the media during a press conference on March 9. “He did some throwing today, but he's right on; we're just not in a rush.”

Manning will look to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2027 NFL draft, though there will be plenty of competition. Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Oregon’s Dante Moore and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr are expected to be big names.

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma's John Mateer and USC’s Jayden Maiava are also prospects who could jump up rankings with big seasons. Quarterback classes swing wildly throughout the season, but early expectations are that 2027 could be competitive.