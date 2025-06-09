5-Star ATH Lamar Brown Reveals First Look in Texas Longhorns Uniform
The Texas Longhorns just wrapped up another big recruiting weekend. They host several dozen more prospects on campus, including many high-profile ones on official visits.
Lamar Brown was one of those high-profile prospects who was on campus over the weekend, and as he nears his commitment date of July 10th, he gave Longhorn fans a preview of what he would look like in the burnt orange and white uniforms.
Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. He also ranks as the nation's 15th-best player overall.
He scheduled four official visits this summer, with Miami getting the first on May 30th. His trip to Austin on June 6th will be followed by one to Texas A&M on June 13th, and then the in-state LSU Tigers on June 20th.
After having long been thought to be leaning toward the Tigers, it seems the Aggies are in the lead to land Brown. The University Lab product can play both sides of the ball at 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, which is why he has been listed as an athlete by Rivals and ON3.
Since Texas edge coach LaAllan Clark practiced this past spring, the Longhorns have seemingly gained momentum in his recruitment. That was evidenced by replacing his original June 6th visit to Florida State with one to Austin.
Now that momentum has seemingly only continued to build for Texas as they hosted Brown for an official visit. The five-star athlete, who is believed to be able to play either offensive or defensive line at the next level will take his next two official visits to wrap up the month of June before he makes his decision.
The Texas recruiting class currently ranks No. 23 in the nation according to 247Sports, with just 10 commits so far.