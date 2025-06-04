WATCH: Texas Longhorns Send Two-Way 5-Star Recruit Official Visit Preview Video
Just as they did this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns will welcome another batch of official visits to campus on Friday. The entire month of June will see the Longhorns host hundreds of top prospects on campus for visits and invite-only camps, as it is one of the biggest months on the recruiting calendar.
In preparation for the weekend, the Texas social media team has shared visit announcement videos to those prospects who will be in Austin for the first weekend of June. The prospects can then turn around and post these videos on social media, which is exactly what Lamar Brown did.
Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. He also ranks as the nation's 15th-best player overall.
He scheduled four official visits this summer, with Miami getting the first on May 30th. His trip to Austin on June 6th will be followed by one to Texas A&M on June 13th, and then the in-state LSU Tigers on June 20th.
After having long been thought to be leaning toward the Tigers, it seems the Aggies are in the lead to land Brown. The University Lab product can play both sides of the ball at 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, which is why he has been listed as an athlete by Rivals and ON3.
That does differ, though, from his 247Sports profile, where he is listed as a defensive lineman. In their composite rankings, Brown is the No. 1 defensive line and No. 1 prospect from the state of Louisiana. Meanwhile, they rank him No. 8 nationally.
Since Texas edge coach LaAllan Clark practiced this past spring, the Longhorns have seemingly gained momentum in his recruitment. That was evidenced by replacing his original June 6th visit to Florida State with one to Austin.
Now the Longhorns will hope to keep the momentum going as they get their chance to impress him on campus before he announces a commitment on July 4th.