5-Star Texas Longhorns LB Target Sets Commitment Date
One of the top linebacker prospects in the 2026 class has set a date for his commitment, and the Texas Longhorns find themselves in the mix.
Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin will announce his commitment on June 29th. The No. 2 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit out of Georgia will choose between the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Florida State Seminoles, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Texas Longhorns.
Griffin recently decommitted from the USC Trojans in early May, which he had been committed to since July of last year.
The 6'3 product out of Gainesville, Georgia, quickly scheduled visits with the four schools he would be picking from shortly after his decommitment from the Trojans. Griffin visited with the Buckeyes on May 30, followed by the Crimson Tide on June 6, the Longhorns on June 13, and the Seminoles on June 15.
Griffin's potential at the collegiate level is incredible, with 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins raving about him in a scouting report.
A multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage," he writes. "Must keep evolving and developing craft while improving play strength, but projects as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex."
As of now, 247Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions has Alabama landing the commitment from Griffin however, nothing will be known until he makes his decision tomorrow.
The Longhorns' 2026 class currently sits at No. 14 in the nation and No. 7 in the SEC on On3's industry rankings with eight commitments. The Longhorns are currently without a commitment from a linebacker in the 2026 cycle and would receive a huge boost from a possible commitment from Griffin.