Longhorns Target Arch Manning Reveals Thoughts On Quinn Ewers Signing

One of the major questions on the minds of Texas Longhorns fans following the signing of transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers was how it would affect the team's pursuit of 2023's top quarterback recruit, Arch manning.

And in a recent interview with On3 Sports, Manning revealed his thoughts on Ewers signing with Texas, and whether or not it will impact his decision down the road.

Luckily for the Longhorns, it appears as though Manning is not only not afraid of the potential competition, but has a good relationship with Ewers himself.

“I think there are going to be good players everywhere,” Manning said told On3. “You can’t really look at it based off other players and depth charts. I think you just have to find the best place for you. (Ewers) is a really good player. I stay in touch with him. He’s a good guy. I’m excited to see what he can do this year and hear all about it.”

Ewers, of course, appears to have the inside track at winning the starting quarterback job for the Longhorns in 2022, especially with last year's starter Casey Thompson entering the transfer portal on Friday.

And with Manning expected to take another visit to the 40 Acres sometime before he makes his final decision, he will have every opportunity to bounce his questions off of Ewers and get his opinions and impressions on Sarkisian's program.

“I’ll definitely ask him all the questions I can,” Manning said. “But no, I don’t think him going there affects me at all. There are good players everywhere and he’s obviously a really good player. You just have to go in and do your job.”

Until then, Manning will have plenty of time to form his decision, and while Texas is one of the "rumored" favorites for his signature, other schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and Ole Miss will still press hard to gain an edge -- each of which has displayed more on-field success than the Longhorns in recent months.

Luckily for the Longhorns, Manning says there is plenty still of time before that decision is going to be made, giving Sark and company time to demonstrate their ability to build a program for the future.

“I’m not really looking to make a decision any time soon because of all the stuff that goes on,” Manning said. “Changes with coaches and everything, it’s been crazy.”

