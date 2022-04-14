Former Top Alabama WR Prospect Agiye Hall To Visit Texas

Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Forty Acres this weekend

Texas might be gearing up for the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean it's done with recruiting for the impending year.

According to reports, former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall will visit the program this weekend. Hall entered the transfer portal earlier this month after being suspended by coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules.

A former top recruit coming out of Valrico, Florida, Hall was initially recruited to play for the Crimson Tide by Texas' special teams coordinator Jeff Banks during the 2020 season. Both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Banks left for Austin following Alabama's national championship win over Ohio State in January of 2021.

As an early enrollee, Hall impressed at Alabama's spring game, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards, one of which came on a 37-yard grab down the sideline from future Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. Texas' need for a high-end No. 2 receiver makes conversations between the two parties intriguing. Big 12 Freshman of the Year Xavier Worthy is set to return, but the inconsistent play from others due to injury leave the Horns wanting more in the passing attack. Agiye Hall

The Longhorns are hoping for consistent play from senior slot receiver Jordan Whittington. They also have high hopes that vertical receiver Troy Omerie can finally take the field after missing the past two seasons with a lower-body injury.

Should Texas land Hall, it would be the second receiver to join the Forty Acres via the transfer portal this offseason. Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor committed to the program in January after spending the past three years as part of the Cowboys' offense.

In two seasons, Neyor recorded 52 catches for 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 21.7 yards per reception.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.