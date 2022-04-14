Skip to main content

Former Top Alabama WR Prospect Agiye Hall To Visit Texas

Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Forty Acres this weekend

Texas might be gearing up for the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean it's done with recruiting for the impending year. 

According to reports, former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall will visit the program this weekend. Hall entered the transfer portal earlier this month after being suspended by coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules. 

A former top recruit coming out of Valrico, Florida, Hall was initially recruited to play for the Crimson Tide by Texas' special teams coordinator Jeff Banks during the 2020 season. Both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Banks left for Austin following Alabama's national championship win over Ohio State in January of 2021. 

USATSI_17486136

As an early enrollee, Hall impressed at Alabama's spring game, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards, one of which came on a 37-yard grab down the sideline from future Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. 

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.

USATSI_17485739

Texas' need for a high-end No. 2 receiver makes conversations between the two parties intriguing. 

Big 12 Freshman of the Year Xavier Worthy is set to return, but the inconsistent play from others due to injury leave the Horns wanting more in the passing attack. 

USATSI_17485746

Agiye Hall

The Longhorns are hoping for consistent play from senior slot receiver Jordan Whittington. They also have high hopes that vertical receiver Troy Omerie can finally take the field after missing the past two seasons with a lower-body injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited To Be in the Home State'

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers spoke to the media for the first time since coming to the 40 Acres, and explained exactly why he came home

By Matt Galatzan29 seconds ago
29 seconds ago
Hudson Card
Play
News

Longhorns QB Hudson Card on Texas: 'This is Where I Want to Be'

A year older and tad wiser, Hudson Card is ready to anything come this spring in Austin

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Pete Hansen
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Texas Opens Conference Series Against Kansas State

The Longhorns travel to Manhattan for a Thursday night game against the Wildcats.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Should Texas land Hall, it would be the second receiver to join the Forty Acres via the transfer portal this offseason. Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor committed to the program in January after spending the past three years as part of the Cowboys' offense. 

In two seasons, Neyor recorded 52 catches for 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 21.7 yards per reception. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited To Be in the Home State'

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers spoke to the media for the first time since coming to the 40 Acres, and explained exactly why he came home

By Matt Galatzan29 seconds ago
Hudson Card
News

Longhorns QB Hudson Card on Texas: 'This is Where I Want to Be'

A year older and tad wiser, Hudson Card is ready to anything come this spring in Austin

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Pete Hansen
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Texas Opens Conference Series Against Kansas State

The Longhorns travel to Manhattan for a Thursday night game against the Wildcats.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Colin Simmons
Recruiting

Top 2024 Recruit Colin Simmons to See Austin This Weekend

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff5 hours ago
FPRcwYrXIBQGzex
Football

ESPN'S Preseason FPI: Longhorns on Verge of Playoff Contention?

Despite a 5-7 season, ESPN's Football Power Index has Texas skyrocketing upward in year two under Sark

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Troy Omeire
Football

Longhorns WR Troy Omeire 'Chomping at the Bit' to Return

Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media about Longhorns wideout Troy Omeire, and how he has progressed in his injury recovery

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
fardaws
Men's Basketball

Texas Transfer Target Fardaws Aimaq Reveals Final List

Aimaq would give Texas' front court a much-needed boost

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
elliott texas
Football

Former Texas DB DeShon Elliott Signs With New Team

Elliott spent the last three seasons with the Ravens

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago