Skip to main content

Talented In-State OL Andre Cojoe Commits To Texas

The Longhorns are dominating the recruiting trail this month.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are officially the hottest team in the country in terms of recruiting. 

It all started on Thursday when they landed the commitment of the nation's most sought-after recruit, quarterback Arch Manning

It then continued on Saturday, with the Horns garnering a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau.

Now Steve Sarkisian has added a third commitment for Sunday alone, with Timberview (Mansfield, TX) offensive lineman Andre Cojoe pledging to the program. 

He now joins offensive tackle Connor Stroh, and wide receiver Jonah Wilson on the commitment list, each of whom announced their pledge to the Longhorns on Sunday as well. 

Cojoe made his announcement via his personal Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FPdkn77XEAcBXRM
Play
Recruiting

Priority WR Jonah Wilson Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns are fire on the recruiting trail this month

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ninvnxrlz415oyqwy2jq
Play
Recruiting

Texas Lands Massive OL Prospect Connor Stroh

The recruiting momentum continues for the Longhorns with the commitment of offensive tackle Connor Stroh

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
arch taaffe
Play
Football

Michael Taaffe: Texas' Walk-On Hosted Arch Manning for Official Visit

The Longhorns' final push toward convincing Manning to commit to Texas might've came from the most unlikely of sources

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Cojoe picked the Longhorns over the likes of other impressive programs such as TCU, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Houston, Nebraska, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and others. 

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 330 pounds, Cojoe projects on the interior of the offensive line. He has played his entire career on the right side of the line for Timberview, and has seen time at both right guard and right tackle. 

Cojoe now becomes the 12th commitment for the 2023 class for Sarkisian and the second offensive lineman overall. He is also the seventh commitment in the month of June alone.

 You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

FPdkn77XEAcBXRM
Recruiting

Priority WR Jonah Wilson Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns are fire on the recruiting trail this month

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
ninvnxrlz415oyqwy2jq
Recruiting

Texas Lands Massive OL Prospect Connor Stroh

The recruiting momentum continues for the Longhorns with the commitment of offensive tackle Connor Stroh

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
arch taaffe
Football

Michael Taaffe: Texas' Walk-On Hosted Arch Manning for Official Visit

The Longhorns' final push toward convincing Manning to commit to Texas might've came from the most unlikely of sources

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Arch Manning
News

Recruiting Analyst Finds NFL Quarterback Comparison For Arch Manning

One recruiting analyst can see similarities between Arch Manning and a former national champion quarterback

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Football

SEC Quarterbacks Express Their Thoughts on Arch Manning Committing to Texas

Future SEC opponents share their opinions to the Arch Manning Commitment

By Adam Glick22 hours ago
Zalance-Heard1
Recruiting

Elite OL Lance Heard Has Texas in Final Eight

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff23 hours ago
Liona Lefau
Recruiting

Texas Lands High Profile LB Prospect Liona Lefau

Just days after landing Arch Manning, the Longhorns have secured the commitment of linebacker Liona Lefau

By Longhorns Country Staff23 hours ago
Arch Manning
Football

Kirk Herbstreit Dishes Impact of Arch Manning on Texas

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke on Sports Center to discuss Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas

By Michael GresserJun 25, 2022