Skip to main content

Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama; Who is Next For Texas?

The Texas Longhorns missed out on a major pass catching target for Arch Manning in 2023

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are making a push for the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. 

However, Alabama made that quest a lot more difficult on Wednesday when Longview (TX) wide receiver and major Texas target Jalen Hale committed to the Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns hoped or Hale to become the 23rd commitment of the 2023 class, as well as the fourth wide receiver, alongside Johntay Cook, Ryan Niblett, and Jonah Wilson, which would have given the Longhorns arguably the best wide receiver class in the country.

Hale picked the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.

Standing 6-2 and weighing 175 pounds, Hale is a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and track, running a blazing fast 22.68 200-meter dash as a sophomore in 2020.

In his junior season on the football field, Hale has named a first-team District 7-5A selection, hauling in 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career, he has 96 catches for 2,017 yards and 27 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jalen, Arch
Play
Recruiting

Top Texas WR Target Jalen Hale Announcing Decision Wednesday

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
sarkisian
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Texas Is 'Embracing the Hate' Ahead of Matchup With Texas Tech

Sarkisian discussed the animosity towards the Longhorns and how the team has come to embrace it.

By Connor Zimmerlee
quinn ewers
Play
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins

Hale has an excellent relationship with new Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning and is enamored with Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, both which could keep Texas in the race for his signature until the early signing period. 

For now, Texas could have to look elsewhere to add to the wide receiver room, with Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Louisville commit DeAndre Moore as names to keep an eye on.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen, Arch
Recruiting

Top Texas WR Target Jalen Hale Announcing Decision Wednesday

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Texas Is 'Embracing the Hate' Ahead of Matchup With Texas Tech

Sarkisian discussed the animosity towards the Longhorns and how the team has come to embrace it.

By Connor Zimmerlee
quinn ewers
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19068756
Football

Longhorns Drop in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

The drop comes as Texas beat UTSA at home and prepares for its Big 12 opener on Saturday against Texas Tech.

By Matthew Postins
IFKRSQ7ORBGLLBD7O3XUDVI3FI
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Longhorns travel to Lubbock to face rival Red Raiders in week 4

By Adam Glick
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) takes the field during Texas's annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.
Football

Longhorns LB Demarvion Overshown NOT Arrested Contrary to Earlier Report

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was not arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday, but rather completing a citation issued in December.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19018333
Football

Quinn Ewers Back At Practice; Could Texas Start Star QB Against Texas Tech?

Quinn Ewers is progressing quickly from the injury he suffered against Alabama in Week 2

By Cole Thompson
jahdae barron
Football

Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

The Texas Longhorns saw a huge momentum swing in Saturday's win over the UTSA Roadrunners thanks to Jahdae Barron's pick-six.

By Zach Dimmitt