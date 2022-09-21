Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama; Who is Next For Texas?
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are making a push for the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2023 cycle.
However, Alabama made that quest a lot more difficult on Wednesday when Longview (TX) wide receiver and major Texas target Jalen Hale committed to the Crimson Tide.
The Longhorns hoped or Hale to become the 23rd commitment of the 2023 class, as well as the fourth wide receiver, alongside Johntay Cook, Ryan Niblett, and Jonah Wilson, which would have given the Longhorns arguably the best wide receiver class in the country.
Hale picked the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.
Standing 6-2 and weighing 175 pounds, Hale is a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and track, running a blazing fast 22.68 200-meter dash as a sophomore in 2020.
In his junior season on the football field, Hale has named a first-team District 7-5A selection, hauling in 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career, he has 96 catches for 2,017 yards and 27 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.
Hale has an excellent relationship with new Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning and is enamored with Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, both which could keep Texas in the race for his signature until the early signing period.
For now, Texas could have to look elsewhere to add to the wide receiver room, with Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Louisville commit DeAndre Moore as names to keep an eye on.
