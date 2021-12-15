Top OL Devon Campbell Reveals Commitment Date, Final Two Schools

Texas Longhorns offensive line coach Kyle Flood is on a roll.

AUSTIN -- On Wednesday, Texas landed in the top two arguably its biggest offensive line target in the 2022 class, the nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman, Bowie (Arlington, TX) guard/tackle Devon Campbell.

If Texas is able to land Campbell, who announced his commitment date as February 3, he will join tackles Kelvin Banks, Malik Agbo, and Cameron Williams, as well as interior linemen Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson, and Conner Robertson in the Horns 2022 offensive line haul.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Campbell ranks as the nation's No. 2 offensive lineman, regardless of position, and the nation's No. 22 overall player, per SI All-American's SI99 rankings.

"Texas is really a good school," Campbell told Longhornscountry.com last spring. "I like the colors because my school is the same colors as Texas so, I think that wouldn’t be a big leap of something different going into football."

Texas is far from the only elite program chasing Campbell, however, with Alabama, LSU, USC, and Oklahoma, each making a push down the stretch.

Campbell has widdled down that list, however, with Texas and Oklahoma making the final cut.

At first glance, it looked like those schools, especially the likes of Alabama and LSU, could have had the advantage over the Longhorns, with Campbell's priorities seemingly focused on the program that he feels is best to get him to the next level.

However, there were other contributing factors as well.

"Producing me on and off the field, developing me, and getting me ready to get to the next level," Campbell said. "I also want to see the life of a student, more than being just a football player there."

You can view SI All Americans scouting report of Campbell below:

Campbell has a legitimate argument to be the No. 1 overall offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle. A dominant tackle on the high school level, the only thing keeping him from topping our tackle rankings was the 6'3 frame he possesses. Though despite the limited length, he's a joy to watch as a tackle via Friday night tape. His athleticism and juice pops off the screen with jaw-dropping blocks on the edge in a pull-heavy scheme at Bowie high school. An immediate plug-and-play prospect no matter the school he suits up for on Saturdays.

