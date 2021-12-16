Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How Big is Recruiting, NIL Making Texas' Offensive Line's Future?

    The Longhorn's O-Line class for 2022 looks stout, but how much is the school's NIL efforts making a difference?
    Author:

    Kelvin Banks. Malik Agbo. Neto Umeozulu. Cole Hutson. Cameron Williams. Connor Robertson.

    Texas invested plenty of time this recruiting cycle updating its offensive line. All of those players signed or committed to Texas on Wednesday. Banks was SI All-American’s No. 2 tackle. The rest come from high-quality high school programs, most of which are based in Texas.

    Then there’s Devon Campbell, the No. 1 inside offensive lineman per SI All-American. The Bowie High School (Arlington, Texas), has narrowed his choices down to two finalists, including Texas, and he will wait until February to make a decision.

    But if he chooses Texas, the Longhorns may have not just the best offensive line class for 2022, but perhaps one of the best offensive line classes in the modern recruiting era. It would also boost their No. 4 Class of 2022 rating per SI All-American.

    That sounds a bit hyperbolic. But that’s how things get on signing day, whether it’s early or traditional.

    But there’s a new wrinkle in this recruiting cycle, one that’s never been available to recruits before and one that Texas is uniquely positioned to take advantage of, specifically in the trenches.

    Name, Image, Likeness, and Horns with Heart.

    NIL became the law of college sports this past summer. But Horns With Heart was unveiled just a week ago. The new NIL program backed by the non-profit charity organization is prepared to provide every Longhorns offensive lineman on scholarship with a $50,000 stipend for their participation in charity work. That work begins in August as part of what they’re calling the Pancake Factory.

    Combined that with another NIL initiative, the Clark Field Collective, which is also paying Texas players for NIL activities, and each of these new offensive linemen could be bringing in $150,000 before they even play a down.

    These are groundbreaking deals for Texas players. It’s possible that’s a reason that Agbo, from Federal Way, Washington, decided to commit to Texas on Wednesday.

    It could be a reason that Banks, Umeozulu, and Williams all made commitments within the last week.

    It could be a reason that Campbell ultimately chooses Texas over Oklahoma.

    To be clear, Oklahoma has the brand name to help a player like Campbell take advantage of NIL.

    But Texas, at least for the moment, is one of the schools that is the most clearly organized to capitalize on it.

    So, whether you agree with it or not, Texas’ investment in securing NIL deals for their players may be paving the way for the Longhorns to put together one of its best group of offensive line prospects ever.

    That should be music to the ears of running back Bijan Robinson, along with quarterbacks Casey Thompson, Hudson Card, Maalik Murphy, and Quinn Ewers.

    It should also be music to the ears of Texas fans, alumni, and supporters who hope head coach Steve Sarkisian turns the Longhorns around soon.

