Maalik Murphy Kicks off SI All-American Blog: 'Football is Like the Love of my Life'

Maalik Murphy is one of the most highly-recruited quarterback prospects in America, ranking as the No. 54 overall recruit in the class of 2022, collecting more than 30 scholarship offers from programs coast to coast before committing to Texas on February 13. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season.

This is Maalik Murphy, here. I'm a class of 2022 quarterback at Serra-Gardena High School in California.

Where do I start?

I've been wanting to go to Serra since I was about 5 years old, so now that I'm here -- as the starting quarterback -- and going on to the next level to play for the University of Texas...dreams have definitely been coming true. I can't wait for what the future brings.

Now is an exciting time, also, being in the position that I'm in and doing everything at the school I've always wanted to be at. It's wonderful to me.

Outside of school and football, Maalik is a very, very chill person. I like music, I like to pretty much just vibe it out. I like going to amusement parks, watching movies. I don't swim as much anymore, but back when I had shorter hair, I was swimming a whole lot. Now that I have dreads, I kinda stay away from water because it takes a long time to dry my hair (laughing).

I like to eat, I eat a whole lot. I compare myself and my parents compare me to a lineman, that's how much I eat. When the time comes and I'm in college, getting team meals and stuff, I'm pretty sure I'll turn a lot of heads just because of how much I eat. But that's that and what I like to do in my free time.

I like to work out, of course. I can't get away from football. I'm pretty much addicted to the sport, so that plays a big role in my life. Football is like the love of my life.

Game 1 is approaching, just three days away and I can't wait. I'm super excited. It's my last, first game of my high school career. Time went by fast, but I'm ready. I'm ready to go ball out and do what I do best and hopefully lead my team to a CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) state championship.

We're working towards that every week, getting better and hoping for the best. I'm super excited. We're taking it day by day, week by week, getting better and focusing up on what we have to accomplish to be the team to do it.

I started school Monday, so my every day lifestyle is going to change now that I'm back at school. It's not just wake up, workout, eat, all that good stuff. I've got to go to school now and be a student, although I only have five months left out here.

Being a senior, guys take it seriously. It's gonna be a ride for sure. It's not gonna be easy covering everything in this short a span, but I'm ready for the challenge.

Thank you guys for reading this and being interested enough to hear what I have to say. This is one great blog and I hope you can learn a lot about me in this time that I'm going through, being a high school quarterback and also a kid leaving for college early. It plays a big part in my life.

I hope you guys are interested and get a lot of information. Follow me along the way, and my journey.

Hook 'Em!

Follow Maalik (@SmvOperator) on Twitter and Instagram (smv4)