In Choosing Texas, Arch Manning Writes His Own Story

Going on a different path, Arch Manning is betting on Texas to be his ticket to college football history

Arch Manning possesses the same last name as those enshrined in football royalty.

He's creating his own kingdom away from the Manning holy ground.

Manning ended the year-long whirlwind recruiting process by his commitment to Texas Thursday afternoon. From the get-go, there was a sense that the Longhorns would be the favorite. Second-year coach Steve Sarkisian said that he would be getting "aggressive" in terms of recruiting.

It doesn't get more aggressive than landing perhaps the most sought-after quarterback in recruiting history.

Manning had offers to stay in the heartland of the SEC. Alabama was interested. So was Georgia. LSU tried to make a run late as well. Of course, both Ole Miss and Tennessee would have rolled out the red carpet after the heroics of Archie, Peyton and Eli.

Instead, Arch Manning will write his own story. He'll hope to be the passer that brings Texas "back" for more than a season. The Longhorns are banking on his addition to be the tip of the iceberg that makes them a breeding ground once more in terms of premier talent.

They'll need it once in the SEC. By 2025, there isn't a "cakewalk" game in sight like one could say of the Big 12.

Manning's skills alone make him worthy of being in the conversation of QB1. The 6-4, 215-pound signal-caller from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, has carved up the competition since stepping into the starting role as a freshman.

The production matches the expectation. Manning has thrown for 6,307 yards, 81 touchdowns and has rushed for 19 more scores in three seasons with the Greenies. Each year, he's looked more confident in the pocket, finding a balance and rhythm of consistency in terms of his decision-making and awareness.

There's a reason why Manning already is being talked about as a Heisman contender. A potential first-round pick. The next great passer in Manning history. Having the last name helps, but the talent upside and potential warrants a similar conversation with a different family.

At Alabama, Manning would be asked to match the standard set by Nick Saban's quarterbacks of yesteryear. Bryce Young is fresh off a Heisman Trophy season and national championship appearance. Mac Jones went undefeated and won a title in his lone year as a starter.

Before Manning made headlines, the hype surrounding Tua Tagovailoa. Even Jalen Hurts and Jake Coker led the Crimson Tide to a national title with Saban calling the shots. A 10-win season is considered a down year in Tuscaloosa. Failing to make the SEC Championship might as well be worse than a .500 season in the eyes of fans who flock to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturdays.

The one thing about Alabama is Saban preaches the "no I in team" mantra. Alabama has only featured one quarterback win the Heisman. It caters to the team's needs rather than a certain player.

The same could be said at Georgia. More often than not, one thinks of the Bulldogs' defense or high-powered rushing attack. Stetson Bennett will be an Athens legend. In the NFL? Does coaching count?

When thinking of Tennessee in the 1990s, does one think of the Volunteers' defense? Their offense? Most fans think of Peyton Manning and his record-setting season in 1997.

When one turns to Ole Miss in the early 2000s, is the attention on the Rebels of David Cutcliffe's offensive play design? Most are fixated on Eli Manning's 10-3 season on the way to a Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. Much like Peyton, Eli set the single-season passing record that fall, which was finally broken in 2015 by Chad Kelly.

Texas needs its own Peyton or Eli. After hiring Sarkisian away from Alabama, the expectation was his offensive success would translate with Casey Thompson or Hudson Card. It worked for the first 30 minutes and failed in the second half, leading to a 5-7 season and questions of if Sarkisian was the right answer after all.

The verdict is still out on Sark's longevity in Austin, but the addition of Manning might bide his time. After all, he was the key to landing the No. 1 prospect of 2023. And unlike Saban or Kirby Smart, Sarkisian knows the ins and out of playing quarterback, having started at BYU in the mid-90s for two seasons.

It's more than that with Sarkisian. The success of his quarterbacks translating the pros has been uncanny in the last decade. While serving as an offensive coordinator at USC and Alabama, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round. While at Washington, he turned Jake Locker into a top 10 pick.

The connection between Manning and quarterback guru is well-documented. Peyton was sold on Tennessee after meeting with Cutcliffe, who served as the Vols' offensive coordinator. Eli had built a similar bond with Cutcliffe through the years, making his decision to play at Ole Miss an easy choice.

To Arch, Sarkisian is his Cutcliffe. The two meshed from the start in terms of talking ball. It's now about transitioning that level of success in the film room to the football field.

Sarkisian prioritized Manning as his quarterback of the future. It resonated with Arch and the family was on board. For now, Texas isn't in spitting distance of contending with Georgia or Alabama. It might not be in the same stratosphere.

Texas has suffered five losing seasons and one 10-win campaign since Colt McCoy left for the NFL. With Arch Manning, perhaps the Longhorns can rewrite their story in a news conference.

In time, one might even say they're "back" without the sarcastic undertones.

