Elite OT Cameron Williams Commits To Longhorns

One of the best offensive linemen in Texas has committed to the Texas Longhorns.

On Sunday, Duncanville (Texas) offensive tackle Cameron Williams, announced his commitment to the Longhorns, following intentions to back off of a longstanding commitment to the Oregon Ducks last week.

Announcing the news via social media, the decision follows the transition of UO head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami, where he was announced earlier this week.

Williams had been committed to Oregon since July 1. Prior to the pledge, the massive trench talent had a top group consisting of Texas, Oklahoma, and Oregon. With transition at the other two programs, UT is the most stable among his top options from the summer months.

Williams took his official visit to Austin in late June, less than two months after earning the offer.

One of the biggest offensive line recruits in the nation, the 6-foot-5, 360-pounder is now the 23rd commitment of the Longhorns 2022 class, and the fourth offensive lineman, joining Kelvin Banks, Conner Robertson, and Cole Hutson.

Alongside fellow Texas Target Omari Abor, Williams helped lead the Duncanville Panthers to a 6A Texas Division 1 State Championship appearance for the second year in a row in 2021, where they will take on Galena Park North Shore next weekend.

Despite the addition of Williams, there are still plenty of other prospects in contention, with other top targets such as Devon Campbell, Malik Agbo, and Kam Dewberry all seriously considering the Longhorns.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.