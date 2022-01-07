What To Watch For In The US Army All-American Bowl

Skip to main content
Every Longhorn Target And Signee Participating In The US Army All-American Bowl

The Texas Longhorns could land an impact commitment on Saturday

The Texas Longhorns will look to continue their recruiting momentum with the 2022 class on Saturday, with multiple targets participating in the US Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Texas will also have a handful of signees participating in the game, as they attempt to showcase to Longhorn nation what they are capable of on a national stage. 

However, as with any all-star game, it will likely be the uncommitted targets that will be the focus of the game for most fans, with 10 players set to make their college decisions during the game. 

So who should Longhorns fans keep an eye out for on Saturday? Check out the full list of players below: 

Signees

Jaylon Guilbeau (Port Arthur (TX) Memorial) - CB - West Team

One of the top performers from the week of practices, Longhorns corner commit Jaylon Guilbeau will be one to watch on Saturday. Throughout the week, Guilbeau has demonstrated his ball skills and lockdown ability at corner and looks to be poised to make an impact for the Longhorns early on. Guilbeau will face stiff challenges from talented receivers such as Arkansas' Samuel Mbake, Georgia's De'Nylon Morrissette, Ohio State's Kojo Antwi, Alabama's Isaiah Bond, and Kentucky's Barion Brown. 

J'mond Tapp (Donaldsonville (LA) Ascension Catholic) - DE - West Team

Another top performer this week, J'mond Tapp's elite athleticism has been on display throughout practice sessions against top competition. Tapp is the kind of pass rusher the Longhorns could desperately use in 2022 and could see the field early. There will be elite talent at the tackle spots going up against Tapp, including Kentucky's Kiyaunta Goodwin, Alabama's Elijah Pritchett, Ohio State's Tegra Tshabola, and more. 

Targets

Earnest Greene (Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco) - OT - West Team

Arguably the biggest uncommitted player that will be making his decision on Saturday, offensive tackle Earnest Greene would be the cherry on top for the 2022 Texas offensive line class. Texas signee Maalik Murphy has been working on Greene throughout the year from a recruiting aspect, but it appears Greene is leaning toward the Georgia Bulldogs. We will find out one way or another on Saturday. 

Larry Turner-Gooden (Mission Hills (CA) Bishop Alemany) - S - West Team 

Perhaps the best shot for the Longhorns in terms of a Saturday commitment, safety Larry Turner-Gooden would come in at a major position of need for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Turner-Gooden is reportedly down to Colorado, Maryland, Texas, USC, and Penn State.

