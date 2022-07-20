Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns received yet another elite commitment for the 2023 class on Wednesday when South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad pledged to the program.

Muhammad visited the Forty Acres in June alongside his cousin, Billy Walton, who also committed to Texas last month.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Muhammad picked the Longhorns over serious pursuit from Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin and many more.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

During the state title run, Muhammad finished with 68 tackles, six pass breakups three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

Labeling him as just a defensive back, however, would be doing Muhammad an injustice. He's likely to remain at that position in college, but Muhammad is a terrific athlete that can make plays as a receiver, consistently lined up on the numbers for South Oak Cliff as a junior.

His commitment gives Texas its third commit in the secondary for 2023. Safety Jamel Johnson of Seguin (Arlington, TX) pledged to the program in November.

Muhammad is also now the 19th commitment of the class since Thursday, June 23, when the nation's top recruit, Arch Manning pledged to the program.

