Ole Miss Out, Texas Longhorns in as Finalists for 4-Star DL
Several shifts in momentum have occurred for programs pursuing four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, but it looks like the Tupelo, Mississippi, native is coming closer to a conclusion in terms of commitment.
The staggering 6-7, 245 pound recruit told Hayes Fawcett for On3 that he has narrowed his college search down to three programs: Florida, LSU and Texas.
Fawcett reports that McCoy he will announce his decision on July 1, becoming another one of the many 2026 recruits to make a college choice during the summer before their senior years.
However, this July commitment hasn’t always been the plan for McCoy. He originally pledged his verbal commitment to LSU back in January, but decommitted in early February after a trip to Ole Miss.
Located in his home state, Ole Miss then emerged as the favorite to obtain On3’s No. 3 ranked recruit in Mississippi.
McCoy’s last season at Tupelo High School culminated in a 14-0 record, along with a Region 2 victory and the Class 7A state title.
Acquiring in-state talent like this would’ve been a strong gain for Ole Miss, and the Rebels were the clear frontrunners following the decommitment.
That being said, he did not include the program in his most recent list, as Texas and Florida appear to have closed in as top contenders.
Texas extended an offer to McCoy on March 10, but the recruit hasn’t yet made the trip to Austin. He is scheduled to step foot in Longhorn territory on June 13, following a visit to Florida on May 30.
Currently ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman in his class, both Texas and Florida will have to make strong pitches to McCoy. LSU also remains in the picture, and his previous commitment to the Tigers proves ongoing interest in the school.
His appointment of Texas to his top three list is a good sign for the Longhorns, especially with Ole Miss out of the running.
With just over a month until his set commitment date, McCoy has several factors and aspects of recruitment to sort through.