Texas Football Still Chasing Multiple 5-Star Recruits After Ismael Camara Commitment

The Texas Longhorns football program received some great news on a day full of celebration. 2027 five-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Independence Day.

Camara is the third five-star talent to join the Longhorns' 2027 class. The Gilmer, Texas native joins five-star cornerback John Meredith and five-star wide receiver Easton Royal as the elite talent in the 2027 class.

Can the Longhorns add more five-star talent to the 2027 class before everything is said and done? Let's take a look at some of the talent the Longhorns are looking to bring to Austin next season.

Jalen Brewster, DL

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brewster is the number one recruit in the 2027 class and is currently committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, that hasn't stopped the top talent in the country from seeing what other programs have to offer.

If the Longhorns were to pull off taking Brewster away from Lubbock, there may be a few tears shed from the Red Raiders faithful.

Landen Williams-Callis, RB

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns flag on the field after a touchdown is scored during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, Rivals has the Richmond, Texas running back as a four-star, but Williams-Callis has been considered a five-star talent by other recruiting services.

The battle for the in-state running back looks to be between the Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies. Landing Williams-Callis would be a major win for head coach Steve Sarkisian for a multitude of reasons.

Monshun Sales, WR

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are not many five-star wide receivers left on the board in the 2027 class. Indianapolis, Indiana, wide receiver Monshun Sales would be a massive get for any program.

While it may be difficult to pull Sales from Big 10 country, it could be very enticing for the prized 2027 recruit to play with another dynamic talent like Royal in the receiver room. On the other side of that, if the Longhorns land Sales, it may soften the blow if Royal does decide to stay home and play for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Top talent are on their way to Austin and there's a great chance that even more talent will follow them. Coach Sarkisian and his staff have dominated the recruiting trail for the last few seasons, which is why the talents discussed above could very well find themselves on the Longhorns' sideline next fall. The recruiting game never stops, and the Longhorns continue to lead the charge.

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