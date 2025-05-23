Texas Longhorns 2026 RB Target Announces Finalists, Commitment Date
High School classes are either over, or nearly over for most students in America. With the summer season approaching, more and more recruits will be taking not only official visits but many will be announcing their new home.
Four-Star running back Ezavier Crowell is no different. Crowell has told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports he has narrowed his list down to six schools: Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Texas.
Crowell, is the number 33 overall ranked recruit, third highest in Alabama, and the number two running back in the country. He produced nearly 2,000 yards on the ground, and finished with 31 touchdowns on the season en route to a state championship. When asked what he looks for in the schools at the next level, he said it's not all about football.
“It is about who can develop me,” Crowell told On3. “Not just in football, but as a person too. I want to be better on and off the field.”
Crowell will take visits to every school except Florida in the coming weeks, including a trip to the Forty Acres on June 6.
Alabama is considered the favorite to land the top running back, and have been since school's started recruiting him, as the school is right in his backyard. The Longhorns will have one last chance to sway Crowell, who is making his decision June 26.
Crowell, should he choose to commit, will add to the Longhorns' 14th-ranked recruiting class according to On3, and would be the first running back of the class.
Over the past two seasons, Crowell has tallied 334 rush attempts for 3,701 yards and 56 touchdowns along with 20 catches for 470 yards and six scores through the air.
The Longhorns will open up their 2025 regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.