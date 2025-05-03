Texas Longhorns Building Momentum With 4-Star CB Prospect
A highly-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle has penciled in a commitment date for late summer.
Announced on his X account on Friday, the Huntersville, NC, native Samari Matthews will announce his commitment on Aug. 10. The touted top-30 recruit will decide between the Texas Longhorns, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Matthews, a four-star prospect, is listed as the No. 71 ranked player nationally, the No. 12 ranked corner, and the No. 7 ranked player in North Carolina according to On3's industry rankings.
The Longhorns have created serious momentum in the recruitment of Matthews. As early this year, Matthews' top four schools consisted of the Oregon Ducks instead of the Longhorns.
Matthews will take an official visit down to Austin on June 13, as well as other official visits set with Clemson (May 30), FSU (June 6), and South Carolina (June 20). The visit in June will be the second time Matthews meets with the Longhorns, as the first visit came in April, where Texas made strides with the defensive back.
“The visit to UT has been great though,” Matthews told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “They definitely have exceeded my expectations."
The growing national championship expectations that are brewing in Austin make the Longhorns stand out to the four-star recruit.
“What excites me is that they play a national schedule," he said. "And knocking on the door for a National Championship, and that’s something I can see myself being part of.”
A potential commitment from Matthews on Aug. 10 would be the first CB commitment a part of the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class. Pairing alongside five-star quarterback Dia Bell, four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart, four-star offensive tackle Max Wright, three-star offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, and five-star long snapper Trott O'Neal
The Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class sits at No. 12 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC, according to On3. With a commitment from the touted 6-foot defensive back Matthews, the 2026 class would receive a significant boost with its first cornerback commitment.