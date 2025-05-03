Texas Longhorns Among Finalists for Local 3-Star Safety
As the 2024-2025 school year approaches its conclusion, Austin Anderson three-star safety Yaheim Riley stacks his summer schedule with three official visits.
The rising senior has selected Houston, Texas and Vanderbilt as his top three program choices after adjusting his visit plan and recruitment status throughout the spring.
Although he originally committed to Houston on Dec. 23, 2024, Riley announced the reopening of his recruitment process less than four months later on April 13.
His decision to decommit occurred roughly three weeks after he received an offer from Texas. The Austin native recently spoke with Horns247 about his updated schedule.
He will see Vanderbilt from June 6-8, Texas from June 13-15 and Houston June 19-21.
The Longhorns, although the last of these top three schools to extend Riley an offer, have ties with the prospect that could prove advantageous in the decision process.
One of these connections exists with Texas’ Director of High School Relations Jahmal Fenner, who used to be Riley’s head coach.
Riley also has a relationship with Longhorn legend Michael Griffin, who played safety at Texas under Duane Akina. Akina coached at Texas from 2001-2013, and he returned to Texas in March of 2025 with Mark Orphey to coach Texas’ secondary.
Akina has been the one to initiate Texas’ pursuit of Riley, and the extension of the Texas offer has changed the landscape of his recruiting process altogether.
However, Houston and Vanderbilt cannot yet be counted out.
Houston’s advantage stems from the fact that they have pushed the hardest and the longest to obtain Riley, extending an offer over half a year before Vanderbilt or Texas joined the hunt.
Vanderbilt seems like more of a wildcard, as Riley hasn’t yet been to Nashville at any point for recruiting purposes. He has seen Houston and Texas over a dozen times combined, but Vanderbilt will likely rely on Texas natives Sedrick Alexander, Jalen Gilbert and Dontae Carter to help represent the program to him.
The No. 113 overall prospect in the state of Texas will likely announce his commitment soon after taking his three officials.