Texas Longhorns in Need of 'Big' Recruiting Month? Why Fans Shouldn't Panic
Fresh off signing the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2025, the Texas Longhorns rank No. 26 in the 2026 class, having secured only eight commits thus far. However, it is only the beginning of June, and while other schools, such as the USC Trojans, already have over 20 commits, there is no need for panic in Austin.
Still, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, the Longhorns need a "big" month of June on the recruiting front. He recently named Texas as one of five SEC programs that need to turn up the heat on the recruiting trail over the next four weeks.
"Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns inked the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025, and we think June will push Texas along the path to potentially repeat as recruiting champs," Spiegelman writes.
He goes on to note that the Longhorns find themselves in contention for many of the nation's top prospects, and in some cases, they are seemingly in the lead. This included names like Felix Ojo and John Turntine III, two of the top-rated offensive linemen, and top-rated linebacker Xavier Griffin.
Not only will Texas look to continue building momentum in those recruitments, but they will also have a chance to host all four on official visits this month. Those visits very well serve as closing opportunities for Texas's staff to ultimately convince those prospects to go ahead and join the class.
This weekend kicked off one of the biggest stretches on the recruiting calendar, possibly only behind Early Signing Day in December. The entire month of June is when schools like Texas start planting the seeds to sign a top-ranked class, as they will host hundreds of prospects each weekend for visits and camps.
They will hope to use the month of June as a springboard to vaulting up the recruiting class rankings and potentially sign a second-straight No. 1 ranked class.