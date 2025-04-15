Texas Longhorns Leading for Former Houston Cougars Commit?
Fresh off a visit to the Texas Longhorns, 2026 safety Yaheim Riley has announced his decommitment from the Houston Cougars.
“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Houston,”Riley wrote on X. “I’m incredibly grateful to the coaching staff and the entire Houston family for the opportunity and support. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it’s the best step for my future.
"I ask that y’all respect my decision as I will be taking my official visits before deciding on my new home. I still plan on taking an official visit to Houston. I’m excited to explore new opportunities.”
Riley, a native of Austin, Texas, just spent the weekend with the hometown Longhorns on an unofficial visit before announcing his decommitment from the Cougars. A three-star in the 247Sports composite rankings originally pledged himself to Houston in December of last year before backing off it Sunday afternoon.
His most recent visit to Texas came weeks after he earned an offer from the Longhorns on March 24th. And despite the interest from the Longhorns being relatively new, Texas is now seemingly being viewed as the leader to land the three-star prospect, as three 247Sports insiders have logged "crystal balls" for the Longhorns.
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, 247Sports ranks Riley as the No. 63 safety in the class, No. 111 player from the Lone Star State, and No. 763 nationally.
With official visits already scheduled to Houston (June 5) and Texas Tech (June 20), a potential decision from Riley could come as early as the end of June.
As things currently stand the Longhorns have the nation's No. 36 recruiting class with just four commits so far. Texas's recruiting class is currently headlined by four-star quarterback Dia Bell.
The Longhorns begin the 2025 season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30,