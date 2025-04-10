Elite 5-Star Class of 2026 Running Back Announces Commitment Date
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has a chance to possess the best running back room in all of college football in a little over a year's time.
Ezavier Crowell, also known as "EJ", a five-star running back out of Jackson High School in Jackson, AL announced on X that he will finish out the calendar year of 2025 by announcing his collegiate commitment on December 31.
Needless to say, the halfback has been recruited by many top football schools in the nation, with his top five consisting of the Texas Longhorns, his home state schools the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and the Georgia Bulldogs, according to 247 Sports.
Crowell's performance in high school up to this point speaks for itself, as in just his 2023 and 2024 seasons alone, he has combined for 3,701 yards on 334 carries (11.08 ypc), along with 56 rushing touchdowns and an additional 20 catches for 470 yards (23.5 ypc) and six touchdowns through the air.
Crowell has been ranked as the top running back on many recruiting sites, so the benefit of him being in a team's backfield needs no further elaboration, especially in Steve Sarkisian's case.
Assuming running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter both stay in Austin with the Longhorns for the remainder of their collegiate eligibility, adding Crowell to the fray would make a nightmare for opposing linebackers and secondaries, as all backs pose as great threats both on the ground and through the air in the passing game.
As this article is being written, Crowell still has one more official visit to take to Austin, which is currently scheduled for June 6.
But as for now, we will wait out the eight and a half months that will lead to the young back's commitment date to see if these fantasy trio in the backfield becomes a reality in the 2026 season or not.