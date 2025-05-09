Texas Longhorns Make Official Visit List for 4-Star LB
Starting with a list of almost 50 programs, high school linebacker and Marietta, GA, native Brayden Rouse has pinpointed four schools that he will take official visits to within the next couple of months.
His list reads as follows: Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas. Each of these programs will have their chances to convince the four-star recruit to represent them in the next chapter of his journey.
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, ESPN and 247Sports have ranked Rouse as the No. 13 and No. 4 linebacker recruit in the class of 2026, respectively. His abilities as a hybrid linebacker make him a valuable recruit, and he hopes to commit to a team that knows how to play to his strengths and improve upon them.
He has identified Alabama as a program that knows how to develop players like himself, specifically referencing linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
“I feel like I really fit their scheme,” he said. “They’ve had Jihad in the past draft go out, and he’s kind of a backer that is kind of a hybrid guy. He can do everything. So they’ve resembled me a little bit to him, and kind of compared me a little bit.”
Campbell played at Alabama for three years and got selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, a positive sign for Rouse.
However, both Tennessee and Michigan have also been hot on the recruiting trail. Tennessee’s “aggressive” recruitment of Rouse has led to multiple visits to Knoxville already, and Michigan coaches have both attended one of his basketball games and had his whole family up for a visit.
As far as Texas goes, Rouse is impressed with both the program’s growth as a whole and what they have done with linebacker Anthony Hill.
“They’ve [Texas] got great players going to the draft every year,” he said. “Once Coach Sark came in, I mean, it kind of just progressively went up with the production. So I mean, they’re definitely a team that’s on the comeup, and I just like the football they have, and they’re great people.”
The Longhorns’ presence on Rouse’s official visit schedule knocked the Georgia Bulldogs off of it, despite the fact that Georgia’s campus is located just two hours from his hometown.
With four strong programs left in the running, he hopes to come to a decision by July after taking his official visits.