Tennessee Target, 4-Star Brayden Rouse Previews Pivotal Official Visit With Vols
Four-star LB, Brayden Rouse has a pivotal stretch of official visits scheduled over the next month. He previews his decision and visits here with Vols on SI.
The Tennessee Volunteers haven't just revamped the offense since hiring head coach, Josh Heupel. On their way to their first College Football Playoff Appearance in the program's history, they had a top-10 defensive unit a year ago as well.
Defensive success does not come without defensive success on the recruiting trail. The Tennessee Volunteers are heavily in the mix for 2026 four-star LB, Brayden Rouse out of Kell High School in Cobb County, Georgia.
The Peach State native is set to take four official visits between Tennesssee, Alabama, Texas, and Michigan. It's a big-boy battle for one of the nation's top linebacker prospects.
We caught up with Rouse to preview his official visit with Tennesssee. Rouse told Vols on SI that going into these final four official visits, there truly is no leader and that these official visits will be crucial in deciding his next home.
Rouse on how the Vols have approached him during the process:
“With the Vols, they’ve been recruiting me since Day 1. Ever since the Corky Kell game, literally the day after, they’ve pretty much been all in on me. They’ve recruited me very well. Very aggressive. And I've been up there multiple times, and I feel like every time I go up there, I mean, I get to know everybody a lot more, and get to know the players really, get to sit down, hang out with them. So, I mean, feel like it's a good group of people, and I could definitely fit in that type of culture.”
Rouse indicated that his decision will ultiamtely come down to where he feels he fits best:
“I mean, that's one of my bigger things. I mean, you want to be around a bunch of linebackers that. I mean, they're going to do the same things as you. They like to do the same things. I mean, you don't want to be around people who do dumb stuff and whose priority is football, and then they're great men as well. So I mean, for seniors that are above you, you want them to be a good role model for you and be good people.”
Rouse will be on campus for his official visit on June 20th, his final official visit before ultimately making his commitment known in late June, early July.
