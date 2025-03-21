Texas Longhorns Making 'Strong' Push to Flip Highly-Rated Texas A&M Commit
The Texas Longhorns are fresh off signing the nation's No. 1 ranked class for 2025, and while their attention has turned to 2026 they have yet to make a splash. Granted it is still very early as signing day is still months away.
However, that splash commitment could be not far off as the Longhorns are reportedly attempting to flip one of the nation's top receivers away from Texas A&M.
Aaron Gregory, the four-star receiver by way of Douglasville, Georgia, has been pledged to the Aggies since October, yet is still being recruited elsewhere. And, according to a report from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, it is Texas and LSU who are now being seen as the biggest threats to the Aggies.
"LSU and Texas are making strong runs to move elite WR Aaron Gregory off his commitment to Texas A&M, and both programs will get official visits from the top-50 recruit," Spiegelman writes.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 6 best prospect from Georgia, the No. 7 player at his position, and No. 57 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
He holds offers from over three dozen programs and while he is committed to Texas A&M, there is still a long way to go until signing day.
Per 247Sports, Gregory has two official visits already set for this summer. The first will see him go to College Station on June 6th to visit the Aggies. However, the following weekend he'll be in Austin to see the Longhorns. While no official visit date has been announced publicly, Spiegelman did report that the Tigers will get one too.
As for the Longhorns' 2026 class, it has been a slow start to the class thus far. The Longhorns have just three commits, which ranks No. 37 nationally per 247Sports. Four-star quarterback Dia Bell is the star commit so far for the Longhorns, and his pledge to Texas could play an even bigger role now as they attempt to flip Gregory away from the Aggies.
