Texas Longhorns Steal Visit, Jump Texas A&M Aggies In Race For 5-Star Recruit
Just four days after unveiling a top-five schools list, 2026 five-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has seemingly made a change.
As he announced on Twitter Sunday, it appears that McCoy has added a new team inside his top-five, that is the Texas Longhorns, replacing their arch-rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, which initially made the list of contenders for McCoy.
The move inside the top five for the Longhorns also comes with the scheduling of an official visit from McCoy. As first reported by OrangeBloods' Jason Suchomel, the Longhorns will be the ones to host McCoy on an official visit this summer on June 13, which was originally the weekend he planned on going to College Station.
McCoy, a Tupelo, Mississippi, native is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN. But is a four-star prospect according to ON3 and 247Sports.
At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, McCoy is ranked as the fifth-best player from Mississippi, the No. 10 defensive line overall, and the 100th-best player nationally by 247Sports in their composite rankings.
"Big-featured defensive lineman with some alignment flex that has put some impressive flashes on tape over the years, but one that’s got a ways to go if he’s going to reach his potential, ..." Andrew Ivins writes in his scouting report on McCoy. "Should be viewed as a developmental prospect that’s going to need to get in the squat rack and buy into the process, but one with a higher ceiling given the frame and lateral movement skills."
He was once committed to LSU, a pledge he made back in January before he reopened his recruitment with a decommitment a month later. Yet, even with the decommitment, the Tigers are still involved in his recruitment, as they are a part of a top-five list that now includes Auburn, Florida, Texas, and Ole Miss as well.
McCoy has yet to set a decision date but could be nearing one as he has his official visits schedule set. The Mississippi native will visit every member of his top five this summer.
