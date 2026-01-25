Texas Longhorns' Ranked Win Sets Stage in Recruiting Battle for 4-Star TE

It was a statement win for the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The men's basketball team hosted the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs and recorded a statement win, the Longhorns' third-ranked win and second at home this season.

However, the win went beyond the hardwood. Texas is locked in a recruiting battle with Georgia for four-star tight end Brock Williams.

As Williams nears a commitment, Texas' basketball win could help the football team with Williams nearing his commitment, as he was in attendance for the game.

Texas Longhorns Pick Up Ranked Win Amid Recruiting Battle

Brock Williams, Libertyville tight end, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams, who is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the Class of 2027, was in attendance during the Longhorns' ranked win over the Bulldogs. He posted an image of the court on X with the caption "🤘🏻🤘🏻."

Texas improved to 12-8 and beat Georgia 87-67, thanks to guards Tramon Mark and Dailyn Swain combining for 49 points. The Longhorns shot 58.3% from the field while the Bulldogs shot just 43.1%.

It was not the first time Williams attended a Longhorns game. The star tight end was at Texas' loss to Ohio State in Week 1 of the football season, a tight 14-7 defensive effort from the defending national champions.

According to On3, Williams is set to make a decision on his future between Texas, Georgia, and Ohio State. He has narrowed down his recruitment process to these three high-profile programs and intends to come to a conclusion before making official visits following the dead period in February.

Texas Longhorns tight end Emaree Winston (85) runs after catching a pass while defended by Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Jace Arnold (9) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In 2024, as a junior, Williams recorded 608 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on just 35 receptions for Libertyville High School in Libertyville, Ill. He continued his dominant play for the Wildcats in 2025 with 596 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Williams was invited to participate in the 2027 Polynesian Bowl, though he should have a commitment by then. The four-star tight end reportedly nearly came to a commitment in 2025 and does not plan on holding out long into 2026.

Texas got into the race late, offering Williams in March of 2025, after both Ohio State and Georgia extended their offers. He is one of the biggest names in his recruiting class — ranked No. 38 by 247Sports — and will be a big addition to any offense.

The Longhorns do have a commitment from a tight end in the 2027 class. Three-star tight end JT Geraci is ranked by 247Sports as 28th at his position. He is the younger brother of multiple Division I tight ends and attends Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

Additionally, Texas is bringing in a three-star tight end in the Class of 2026 — Charlie Jilek of Portage, Mich. — and added a four- and three-star tight end in 2025 — Nick Townsend and Emaree Winston, respectively. If the Longhorns can land a pledge from Williams, they could have a tight end of the future to pair with five-star quarterback Dia Bell, an incoming freshman who is expected to be the successor to Arch Manning in 2027.