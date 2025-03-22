Texas Longhorns Set Spring Visit with 'Elite' Five-Star Tight End Kaiden Prothro
Fresh off signing the nation's No. 1 ranked 2025 class, the Texas Longhorns will be looking to make it two in a row with a top-ranked 2026 class. And despite a slow start to the class so far, where the Longhorns have just three commits, there is still plenty of time before signing day.
And that time could prove especially valuable for Texas in their recruitment of "elite" tight-end prospect Kaiden Prothro. The Bowdon, Georgia, native has locked in his visit schedule for the spring, as first reported by ON3.com's Chad Simmons. Texas will be one of the five programs to host Prothro on a visit.
Prothro's visit schedule will look as follows for the spring according to Simmons:
- March 22nd: Georgia
- March 29th: Texas
- April 2nd: Alabama
- April 4th: Auburn
- April 5th: Florida
Prothro ranks as the nation's No. 30 prospect nationally by ON3, who rate him as a five-star prospect and the No. 3 tight end in the class. Meanwhile he ranks as the No. 3 prospect from Georgia and tight end in the class according to the 247Sports Composite, which also ranks him as the 22nd-best prospect nationally.
The five-star tight end in the composite rankings is one of the nation's most highly touted prospects in the class. Which is evidenced by his visit list and his offer list, where he holds over three dozen offers.
Not only does the Georgia native have his spring visit schedule set. But he also has his official visit schedule set for the summer. Prothro will visit Georgia on May 30th, Alabama on June 6th, Auburn on June 10th, Florida on June 13th, and Texas on June 20th.
No decision date has been set by Prothro. Yet, with two visits set, the Longhorns are in contention to land the five-star tight end.